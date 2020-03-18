Gerrard raves about Liverpool player who's amazing in training

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is among the favourite to lift the Premier League's Player of the Season award.

Steven Gerrard has praised Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson in an interview with the Scotzine.

Henderson has finally got the credit he has deserved after a wonderful season in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield this term.

The England international is among the favourites to lift the PFA Player of the Season award.

And Gerrard insists that he always knew Henderson would make the grade at Anfield.

“We both know there are players who are “at it” every day. I appreciated Jordan’s power and fitness by training with him,” he said.

“Some players play for themselves, Jordan does the dirty running, grappling for second balls, 12 or 13km Saturday and Wednesday, again and again. Teams can’t function at Liverpool’s level without a cog like Jordan Henderson. He’s obviously going be a Premier League winner. I look at him and think: “Good for you”.

“He has that confidence now. He has lifted the European Cup above his head. I don’t deserve one iota of credit, he has done it all himself, but I remember a chat with Jordan in LA a while ago and he wasn’t sure whether he was coming or going at the club.

“I remember saying to him don’t give up on Liverpool, you’ll be fine. I knew what he had inside and that he would get there. You know with certain people.”

Henderson came in for some criticism over his first few seasons with Liverpool, but has proven his worth beyond all doubt now.

When Henderson was out injured, Liverpool went through their rockiest spell of results this season, and that was no coincidence.

Henderson is a real leader for this Liverpool team, and his energy and aggression in midfield is vital for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Henderson has scored three goals and claimed five assists in the Premier League for the Reds this term.