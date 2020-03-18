Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Former owner claims Aston Villa’s £3.5m signing will help club survive during crisis

Tom Thorogood
John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 19, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa signed John McGinn in 2018.

John McGinn of Aston Villa uns from John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in...

Former St Mirren owner Stewart Gilmour believes the cash windfall received from Aston Villa’s signing of John McGinn will help them survive the current crisis, Daily Record report.

Villa signed McGinn from Hibernian for £3.5 million in 2018.

St Mirren were entitled to a chunk of that after allowing the player to join Hibs for a development fee but with a 33% sell-on clause back in 2015.

Speaking to reporters, Gilmour believes the McGinn deal will help St Mirren battle through the potential crisis caused by the Coronavirus.

“I'm not closely involved with the club any more but I think we should be able to ride this storm for a couple of months. The one advantage St Mirren have at the moment is that they have money in the bank. They have taken in £1.9million in transfers over the last few years. Yes they've spent some of it but they must have £500,000 left of it I'd have thought,” he explained.

 

St Mirren are currently ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

The current suspension due to the Coronavirus has spread fear among smaller clubs that their futures are at risk with no money arriving via match-day sales.

Gilmour, however, feels his former club have a cash reserve with McGinn’s transfer a big help.

The Scotland international has been a stunning success at Villa, playing a key role in the club’s promotion via the Championship playoffs last season.

The 25-year-old posted an impressive seven goals and nine assists.

An injury, however, stumped his progress in the Premier League and Villa are currently second bottom with ten games left to play.

New signing John McGinn of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on August 08, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch