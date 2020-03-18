Ex-Norwich and Derby striker Cameron Jerome still playing on in Turkey

Former Birmingham, Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Stoke striker is playing on.

Football may have shut down in England, Germany, France, Spain, and most of Europe, but in Turkey they are still playing on.

Even just yesterday, there was a game in the Turkish Super Lig as Goztepe took on Rizespor.

There was a familiar name leading the line for Goztepe, Cameron Jerome.

Jerome played all 90 minutes for Goztepe as his side won 2-0 at home on Tuesday.

The match was played behind closed doors without supporters.

The 33-year-old is in his first season in Turkey since signing for Goztepe as a free agent in 2018.

The former England under-21 international has three goals in 21 games, and despite this low tally remains a regular for a side flying as high as eighth in the Super Lig after 26 games.





Last season he struck six goals for the club on their way as they finished in 15th, one place above the relegation zone.

Jerome's last involvement in English football was for Derby County where he scored six goals in 2017/18.

He has also played for Stoke, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Birmingham and Crystal Palace during his career in English football.