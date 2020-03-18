Everton reportedly want £37m player tipped to leave this summer

Everton have been linked with Cengiz Under.

According to Gazzetta di Parma, Everton have a strong interest in Roma wide player Cengiz Under who is tipped to leave this summer after an unconvincing campaign.

The 22-year-old has had a disappointing campaign this term.

Under has managed just 15 Serie A appearances, scoring three goals.

Calciomercato claimed in January that Roma would sell him if an offer of around £37 million arrived, two-and-a-half years after signing him for £12 million.

Now, it appears Everton could be willing to push for his signature this summer.

Gazzetta di Parma claim Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has a strong interest in Under, having been familiar with his talents during his recent spell in Italy.

The Toffees have improved under the Italian.

To push on, however, the Merseyside club must give Ancelotti the tools to build a better team at Goodison Park with more attacking qualities.

A lack of creativity has been a major downfall for Everton. The Merseysiders have netted just 37 Premier League goals, 21 less than Leicester City despite boasting the likes of Richarlison and top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Under is capable on playing on either side but being left-footed he is more suited to a right-wing role – an area Everton need to strengthen.