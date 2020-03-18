Key EFL figure shares what was said in meeting which will delight Leeds fans

Leeds United, West Brom, Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are sitting in the Championship's top-six.

Leeds United were one of 72 clubs present at an EFL meeting today and EFL chairman, Rick Parry, has claimed that they believe it's 'realistic' that this current campaign can be finished, as he told Sky Sports News (18/03/20 at 18:05 pm).

Leeds fans would no doubt be fretting and hoping that this current campaign isn't cancelled, but the EFL's chairman made it clear that one thing that was discussed in the meeting was ensuring that this current campaign is finished because 'we want promotion' and 'we want relegation'.

The Whites are currently sitting top of the Championship table and with sport at a standstill because of the Global Health pandemic, a lot of suggestions have been swirling around about what might happen to this season, including calls for it to be voided.

But all of that has been squashed by the EFL chairman, as he shared what was said in the meeting.

"We discussed all the aspects of the virus," Parry told Sky Sports. "Potential outcomes and permutations. Reaffirmed our commitment to finishing the season on the pitch. We want it to be competitive. We want promotion. We want relegation. And those places decided properly.

"We look forward to further dialogue with the FA and the Premier League tomorrow to make sure we are in step with our partners and governing bodies.

On finishing the season and how realistic it is: "We believe it's realistic. In fact, we believe it's essential. We want to finish competitively. We want the right decisions to be taken on the pitch. And frankly, we believe it's more important to finish this season then talk about next season."

HITC View:

Doing anything other than not completing the season would be a disaster. Many are still unsure about what will happen next, so it is difficult to put a time frame on when things will return to normal.

Either way, Leeds fans, and those in the playoff picture in the Championship will be keen to finish the season, so they can have their shot of the Premier League. And, they will no doubt be delighted with today's news.

The same applies for the rest of the EFL, and beyond because, from a financial perspective, they are going to take a bigger hit than most, and they need that help.