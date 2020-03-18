Reported Leeds target could cost more than Ferdinand; £18.5m is not enough

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United surely need Premier League football if they are going to lure Robin Koch away from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

Leeds United need a lot of dominoes to fall their way if they want to see Robin Koch leaping like a salmon and spraying pinpoint, 60-yard diagonals across the Elland Road turf next season.

As you might imagine, a big-money deal for a German international would only be possible if the West Yorkshire giants are back in the promised land. Simply put, it is Premier League or bust for Leeds’ hopes of signing Koch.

Especially when you consider that Freiburg, the perennial overachievers of Bundesliga football, are refusing to let their star man go on the cheap.

According to Kicker, Christian Streich’s side rejected a bid from big-spending RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, with £18.5 million not enough to tempt them into a sale.

Koch was keen on the move, Kicker adds, although the accomplished 23-year-old has put his disappointment to one side while continuing to thrive at the heart of Freiburg’s back line.

A centre-half with potential by the bucket-load, combining a commanding aerial presence with the kind of technical ability which makes him a perfect fit for Marcelo Bielsa, Koch shares more than a few similarities with Leeds’ current record signing – a certain Rio Ferdinand.

If Freiburg are asking for more than £18 million, all the signs suggest that the Whites would have to make this Kaiserslautern-born stopper the most expensive player in their entire history.

Only the riches of the Premier League would make this a possibility. Not that we have to remind Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta of that.

"Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”