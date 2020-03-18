Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Sporting Lisbon

Championship

Report shares how COVID-19 fears will affect £9m West Brom deal

Danny Owen
West Bromwich Albion Manager Slaven Bilic during the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion are flying high in the Championship thanks to the form of Sporting Lisbon loanee Matheus Pereira.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on...

West Bromwich Albion will face an awkward wait as they look to conclude the permanent £9 million signing of Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon, according to A Bola.

In the grand scheme of things, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is causing far more serious problems across the globe than the one currently facing Slaven Bilic’s Baggies.

 

It looks like a case of when, not if, the signing of a midfield marvel is signed, sealed and delivered. But Pereira will not become a full-time member of West Brom’s squad until the Championship season is back up and running.

As reports in Portugal explain, the Midland giants will trigger an obligation-to-buy clause in Pereira’s contract as soon as the 23-year-old starts his 30th game for the Championship promotion chasers.

That was supposed to come during last Saturday’s derby clash with Birmingham City, only for the global health pandemic to postpone the match for the time being.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

So Pereira will have to wait for West Brom’s next fixture, whenever that will be, as he chases a permanent contract at the club.

With six goals and an impressive 12 assists to his name across the 2019/20 Championship season, this fleet-footed play-maker who can spot a defence-splitting pass like a needle in a haystack could soon prove to be the best £9 million West Brom will ever spend.

A deal will happen. But patience is a virtue for now.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch