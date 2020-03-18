Report shares how COVID-19 fears will affect £9m West Brom deal

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion are flying high in the Championship thanks to the form of Sporting Lisbon loanee Matheus Pereira.

West Bromwich Albion will face an awkward wait as they look to conclude the permanent £9 million signing of Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon, according to A Bola.

In the grand scheme of things, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is causing far more serious problems across the globe than the one currently facing Slaven Bilic’s Baggies.

It looks like a case of when, not if, the signing of a midfield marvel is signed, sealed and delivered. But Pereira will not become a full-time member of West Brom’s squad until the Championship season is back up and running.

As reports in Portugal explain, the Midland giants will trigger an obligation-to-buy clause in Pereira’s contract as soon as the 23-year-old starts his 30th game for the Championship promotion chasers.

That was supposed to come during last Saturday’s derby clash with Birmingham City, only for the global health pandemic to postpone the match for the time being.

So Pereira will have to wait for West Brom’s next fixture, whenever that will be, as he chases a permanent contract at the club.

With six goals and an impressive 12 assists to his name across the 2019/20 Championship season, this fleet-footed play-maker who can spot a defence-splitting pass like a needle in a haystack could soon prove to be the best £9 million West Brom will ever spend.

A deal will happen. But patience is a virtue for now.