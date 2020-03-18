Report: Crystal Palace set to spark £25m bidding war with West Ham

Three Premier League clubs, Palace, West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion, reportedly want CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov.

Crystal Palace are set to spark a bidding war for CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov, according to the Mirror (18 March, page 47) with West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion also interested.

Whenever the summer transfer window swings open, it feels that almost half the Premier League will be duking it out for a new number nine.

Palace are one of those desperate for reinforcements in attack, with manager Roy Hodgson left frustrated by the Eagles’ failure to improve on a misfiring strike force led by the ever-wayward Christian Benteke.

The Mirror reports that Russian international Chalov is in their sights, with Palace set to renew their interest in a man they offered £14 million for last summer. These days, the 21-year-old will cost closer to £25 million.

Any bid from Selhurst Park is likely to be met with a response from West Ham and bitter rivals Brighton, however, with both the Hammers and the Seagulls also keen to secure Chalov’s sought-after signature.

West Ham have seen record signing Sebastian Haller struggle in recent months, while Brighton’s lack of a ruthless streak has plunged them into relegation danger.

Chalov has scored just six goals in all competitions this season but he did win the Russian Golden Boot award in 2019.

Palace will be praying that the striker blocks out the advice from his CSKA team-mates, however, after former Everton dynamo Nikola Vlasic told Sport24 that the in-demand forward should be aiming higher than the Londoners.