Report: Arsenal could blow rivals out the water with £24.3m bid for target

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal need reinforcements if they are to become Premier League challengers again - The Gunners reportedly want Feyenoord's Orkun Kokcu.

Arsenal could blow Sevilla out of the water in the race for Orkun Kokcu, with La Razon reporting that Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to pay £24.3 million for the Feyenoord midfielder.

With money tight at a side who look set to miss out on Champions League football yet again next season, the Gunners will have to box clever in the transfer market.

But it seems that even a paucity of funds will not stop the North London giants making a rather sizeable investment in a teenage talent turning heads in the Eredivisie.

19-year-old Kokcu is already one of the first names on the Feyenoord team-sheet and recent reports from the Mail suggested that Arsenal had entered talks with the Rotterdam giants.

The Premier League giants were hoping to wrap up a deal as soon as possible, fearing that Kokcu’s price-tag would rise considerably with some eye-catching performances at Euro 2020.

With the tournament pushed back a year, that particular fear has been shelved for now, but that does not mean Arsenal can rest on their laurels with Sevilla sniffing around.

According to La Razon, however, the Andalusians could struggle to match the £24.3 million fee Arsenal are willing to put on Feyenoord’s table. Sevilla sent their representatives to Holland recently to turn Kokcu’s head but, unless they can match Arsenal’s offer, all their sweet-talking will be in vain.

A skilful and purposeful central midfielder with an eye for a defence-splitting pass, Kokcu could potentially reduce the reliance on the famously enigmatic Mesut Ozil over the next few years.