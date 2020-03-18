'He's met Arsenal': Sporting director confirms Gunners' interest in exciting attacker

Premier League giants Arsenal are in talks to sign Emil Roback from Allsvenskan outfit Hammerby but Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen too.

Arsenal have held talks with Swedish starlet Emil Roback, with Hammarby’s sporing director Jesper Jansson confirming the Gunners’ interest in a young striker in quotes reported by Fotboll Direkt.

Back in the glory days of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal were famed for their ability to unearth diamonds in the rough before transforming them into some of the biggest stars in world football.

After all, it is fair to say Cesc Fabregas, Robin Van Persie, Patrick Vieira and co were not exactly household names in North London when they arrived as budding, fresh-faced youngsters desperate to impress.

While it is far to soon to suggest that Roback could be Arsenal’s new Van Persie, Gunners fans should be pleased to learn that the Premier League underachievers are planning for a bright future as well as a better present.

“We were contacted and know about the interest. He (Roback) has met Arsenal,” Jensson has admitted of a promising centre-forward who is also in the sights of Bayern Munich.

“He has also visited Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest. He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.”

The likelihood is that, should Arsenal see off competition from the Bundesliga champions for Roback’s signature, the Sweden youth star will have to prove himself in the reserves before he can potentially follow in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and co.

And Arsenal will be hoping that Roback proves to be even half as talented as a fellow Swede who slipped through their grasp long before he became the iconic, generation-defining figure he is today.

Transfers that never happened: Zlatan to Arsenal in 2000



"I turned down Arsenal move because Arsene Wenger wanted me to have trial... I don't do trials"



Ibrahimovic instead chose to join Ajax pic.twitter.com/7dvlRjOzvp — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) August 5, 2019