Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'He's met Arsenal': Sporting director confirms Gunners' interest in exciting attacker

Danny Owen
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on January 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Arsenal are in talks to sign Emil Roback from Allsvenskan outfit Hammerby but Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen too.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...

 Arsenal have held talks with Swedish starlet Emil Roback, with Hammarby’s sporing director Jesper Jansson confirming the Gunners’ interest in a young striker in quotes reported by Fotboll Direkt.

Back in the glory days of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal were famed for their ability to unearth diamonds in the rough before transforming them into some of the biggest stars in world football.

After all, it is fair to say Cesc Fabregas, Robin Van Persie, Patrick Vieira and co were not exactly household names in North London when they arrived as budding, fresh-faced youngsters desperate to impress.

 

While it is far to soon to suggest that Roback could be Arsenal’s new Van Persie, Gunners fans should be pleased to learn that the Premier League underachievers are planning for a bright future as well as a better present.

“We were contacted and know about the interest. He (Roback) has met Arsenal,” Jensson has admitted of a promising centre-forward who is also in the sights of Bayern Munich.

Munich's fans hold their team's flags before the UEFA Champions League football match semi final FC Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona in Munich on May 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO

“He has also visited Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest. He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.”

The likelihood is that, should Arsenal see off competition from the Bundesliga champions for Roback’s signature, the Sweden youth star will have to prove himself in the reserves before he can potentially follow in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and co.

And Arsenal will be hoping that Roback proves to be even half as talented as a fellow Swede who slipped through their grasp long before he became the iconic, generation-defining figure he is today.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch