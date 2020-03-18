Quick links

'Don't want him': Some Tottenham fans discuss potential free agent signing

Tottenham fans mural before the game spelling out To Dare To Do during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax
Premier League strugglers Spurs could have a golden chance to re-sign Gareth Bale as La Liga giants Real Madrid might cancel his £300k-a-week contract.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Osasuna v Real Madrid on February 9, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur will never have a better chance of welcoming Gareth Bale back to this particular corner of North London.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are so desperate to get the long-serving Welshman (and his £300k-a-week wages) off their books that they are giving serious consideration to terminating a contract that still has two years left to run.

So if Daniel Levy’s biggest bugbear was the potentially eye-watering transfer fee required to re-sign an injury prone 30-year-old, that problem could soon be bypassed. Bale, it seems, could be a free agent come the summer months.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22

Yet don’t make the mistake in assuming that Spurs fans everywhere are letting off the confetti cannons and preparing ‘welcome home Gareth’ banners from the comfort of their own homes.

Seven years on from his world-record £86 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the ‘Bale to Tottenham’ rumours are growing louder with every transfer window that goes by. And it seems that this latest twist in the tale is more than most Tottenham fans can stomach at this stage of proceedings.

With just 11 La Liga starts, two goals and two assists to his name this season, it’s fair to say Bale is no longer the same awe-inspiring picture of athleticism who burned past full-backs like the Flash in heelies.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

 

