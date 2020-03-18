'Can't pass a ball': Hutchison names Liverpool player he would swap for 19-year-old

Liverpool are set to lift the Premier League thanks to the goals of Mo Salah - but would Jurgen Klopp consider swapping the Egyptian for Jadon Sancho?

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has taken aim at Champions League-winning talisman Mo Salah, telling ESPN that the Egyptian superstar struggles to even do the basics at times while suggesting a swap with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Considering that the former Roma winger has produced a staggering 91 goals in 144 games since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2018, it seems almost bizarre to point out that Salah is becoming something of a divisive presence on English shores.

His statistics are, as Hutchison points out, ‘astonishing’. But for every brilliant finish, whipped into the top corner from almost any range or angle, there are whole host of misplaced passes, wayward shots and frustrated teammates.

Anfield legend Steve Nicol called Salah the most frustrating player in the Premier League after last week’s shock defeat to Atletico Madrid, a game in which Salah squandered multiple opportunities to put the tie to bed, and a one-time Scotland international has now added to the debate.

"He can't pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he's on, if he's coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that's never, ever on,” said Hutchison.

"And you watch him and go 'Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mo Salah’.

“He does the basic things really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

"I think if you're going to sell anyone and you had to sell one - don't get me wrong, I wouldn't sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp - but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap."

If or when the top-flight campaign can be recommenced, Salah will add a Premier League winners’ medal to his Champions League crown, establishing himself among Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and co in the pantheon of Liverpool legends.

In ten or 20 years, no one will remember the misplaced passes or Salah’s selfish streak. But his array of stunning individual goals will certainly stand the test of time.