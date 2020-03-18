Quick links

'Definitely got potential': Alan Thompson comments on reported Celtic target

Cetic's Alan Thompson celebrates scoring against Barcelona during their UEFA Cup fourth round, first leg football match at Celtic Stadium in Glascow, Scotland 11 March, 2004. Celtic won 1-...
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic could reportedly sign Bournemouth's Premier League misfit Jordon Ibe - can Neil Lennon save his career?

Jordan IBE of Bournmouth shoots the ball, but blocked by Paul Dummett of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on...

Alan Thompson is confident that Jordon Ibe can still fulfil his potential amid reports linking Celtic with a move for the Bournemouth misfit, speaking to ReadCeltic.

By the time July 1 arrives, a £40,000-a-week forward will find himself without a club. One of the most expensive signings in Bournemouth’s history looks set to become a free agent just four years after he left Liverpool for a staggering £15 million, having tumbled well down the pecking order on the South Coast.

Subscribe

Ibe has played just 47 minutes of Premier League football all season and he hasn’t even been included in the matchday squad since early December.

 

So Celtic must surely have a few reservations as they mull over a summer deal for the 24-year-old, according to The Sun, even if he will be available for absolutely nothing.

Thompson, however, thinks this could still be a risk worth taking.

“I’ve not seen much or Jordon for a while as he’s not had a lot of game time at Bournemouth,” said a man who won a number of Scottish Premiership titles during a fine spell in green and white.

Eddie Howe, Manager of AFC Bournemouth and Jordon Ibe of AFC Bournemouth acknowledge the fans following their teams defeat in the Premier League match between Leicester City and AFC...

“But I knew him when he was younger and he’s definitely got potential to be a good player.”

Who knows, perhaps Celtic could prove to be a transformative environment for a man who once had Brendan Rodgers gushing during his formative years at Anfield.

Neil Lennon has introduced a direct, positive style of football which gives his wingers the freedom to wreak havoc in the final third. Furthermore, the recent change to a 3-5-2 formation could also be to Ibe’s benefit.

Arguably his best performances in Liverpool’s colours came in a wing-back role after all.

Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during the Girona v AFC Bournemouth pre-season friendly at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on July 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

