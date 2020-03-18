Days after Everton links, summer target reportedly agrees four-year, £46m deal elsewhere

Premier League Everton appear to have missed out on Thomas Meunier with PSG's Ligue 1 winner reportedly set for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

It looks for all the world that Everton’s interest in Thomas Meunier is going to come to nothing.

Not for the first time and probably not for the last, The Toffees found themselves linked with a Belgian international right-back heading into the summer transfer window.

But it reports in France are to be believed, the long-serving Paris Saint-Germain star appears to be on his way to Germany rather than the blue half of Merseyside.

Le10 Sport claim that Meunier has already made a decision on which club he will play for next season with all signs pointing to Dortmund. This comes less than 24 hours after ESPN stated that the 28-year-old has already agreed to join the Bundesliga giants.

Meunier, it seems, is due to receive a four-year deal worth around £46 million at the 2013 Champions League runners-up, where he will be handed the unenviable task of replacing the jet-heeled Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi at the Signal Iduna Park.

Now, a proven, top class talent with 40 international caps and two Ligue 1 titles on his CV would have represented a rather sizeable coup for an Everton side finally pulling in the right direction under Carlo Ancelotti.

But while The Toffees could do with a centre-half, a centre-forward, a dynamic, all-action midfielder and maybe even a new goalkeeper, they look fairly solid at right-back.

Seamus Coleman is sticking around, Djibril Sidibe could join permanently and then there’s Jonjoe Kenny too.