Quick links

Everton

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Premier League

Ligue 1

Days after Everton links, summer target reportedly agrees four-year, £46m deal elsewhere

Danny Owen
Coach of SSC Napoli Carlo Ancelotti stands disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari at Stadio San Paolo on May 05, 2019 in Naples, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Everton appear to have missed out on Thomas Meunier with PSG's Ligue 1 winner reportedly set for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Meunier of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at...

It looks for all the world that Everton’s interest in Thomas Meunier is going to come to nothing.

Not for the first time and probably not for the last, The Toffees found themselves linked with a Belgian international right-back heading into the summer transfer window.

But it reports in France are to be believed, the long-serving Paris Saint-Germain star appears to be on his way to Germany rather than the blue half of Merseyside.

 

Le10 Sport claim that Meunier has already made a decision on which club he will play for next season with all signs pointing to Dortmund. This comes less than 24 hours after ESPN stated that the 28-year-old has already agreed to join the Bundesliga giants.

Meunier, it seems, is due to receive a four-year deal worth around £46 million at the 2013 Champions League runners-up, where he will be handed the unenviable task of replacing the jet-heeled Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi at the Signal Iduna Park.

Thomas Meunier of PSG during the French Cup semifinal match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium on March 4, 2020 in Decines near Lyon, France.

Now, a proven, top class talent with 40 international caps and two Ligue 1 titles on his CV would have represented a rather sizeable coup for an Everton side finally pulling in the right direction under Carlo Ancelotti.

But while The Toffees could do with a centre-half, a centre-forward, a dynamic, all-action midfielder and maybe even a new goalkeeper, they look fairly solid at right-back.

Seamus Coleman is sticking around, Djibril Sidibe could join permanently and then there’s Jonjoe Kenny too.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Meunier of Paris Saint-Germain and Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch