Crystal Palace and Arsenal stars are three of the signings of the season

Three underrated summer signings who have gone on to surprise everyone with their performances this season.

Premier League clubs spent a lot of money on top-quality players last summer but not all of them have fared as well as they would have hoped for.

The likes of Joelinton, Joao Cancelo and even Nicolas Pepe haven't quite done their price-tag enough justice but there have been a few players who have come in for cheap and have performed brilliantly.

Here are three of them who exceeded everyone's expectations this season.

The Ghanaian spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park and it was a disappointing one. Ayew scored just twice in 25 games in all competitions and when Palace made the move permanent last summer, it raised a few eyebrows.

However, Ayew has been a real asset for the Eagles this season scoring eight times in the league so far. Palace haven't lost a league game in which Ayew has scored this term and that £2.5 million transfer fee (BBC) looks more and more brilliant now.

When Arsenal signed an 18-year-old from the fourth tier of Brazilian football, everybody expected them to push Martinelli into their youth setup.

However, Unai Emery saw something in him to give him a start with the senior side and he surprised everyone. Martinelli has 10 goals and four assists in just 15 starts this season and that return for just £6 million (Telegraph) is simply brilliant.

The free signing from Chelsea now looks like a fantastic deal but it was a huge risk back in the summer. Cahill had been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in his final season and at 33 years of age, it could have gone terribly.

However, Cahill has been a real leader at the back for Roy Hodgson's side having played 20 times in the league so far, more than any other Crystal Palace centre-half.

His impact has been excellent for the Eagles and Hodgson and co deserve a lot of credit for taking that risk last summer.