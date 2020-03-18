Could Liverpool open door for Arsenal to look at £45m star?

Arsenal and Liverpool are both linked with the powerhouse.

Arsenal and Liverpool might be going head-to-head for Thomas Partey this summer.

The Atletico Madrid powerhouse, who helped eliminate Liverpool from the Champions League last week, is reportedly wanted by both clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in the £45 million-rated midfielder, while Cadena Ser reported earlier in March that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was also a fan of the Ghana international.

Ordinarily it's bad news for the North Londoners if they're rivalling a club like Liverpool for a player, because the Premier League champions-elect are a level above them right now and surely Anfield is more attractive than the Emirates for potential transfers.

But on this occasion, Arsenal might be set for a major boost.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool are now keen on Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria, like Partey, is a defensive midfielder and there's simply no logic in Klopp wanting both, given Fabinho is already on Merseyside.

It'll be one or the other - or none at all - and if Liverpool are focusing their efforts on the Switzerland international then maybe, just maybe, the door is open for Arsenal to step up their interest in the 26-year-old, labelled 'very good' by Cesc Fabregas on Twitter earlier this season.

Thomas es muy bueno — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 1, 2019

It must be stressed that even if Klopp drops out of the race for Partey, it'll be very difficult for the Gunners to sign him, given his rising profile, but there can be no question that Arsenal have a better shot if Liverpool aren't in the equation at all.