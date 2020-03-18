Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Premier League

Could Liverpool open door for Arsenal to look at £45m star?

Shane Callaghan
Lionel Messi of Barcelona competes for the ball with Thomas Partey of Atletico de Madrid during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on April 06,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Liverpool are both linked with the powerhouse.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...

Arsenal and Liverpool might be going head-to-head for Thomas Partey this summer.

The Atletico Madrid powerhouse, who helped eliminate Liverpool from the Champions League last week, is reportedly wanted by both clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in the £45 million-rated midfielder, while Cadena Ser reported earlier in March that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was also a fan of the Ghana international.

Ordinarily it's bad news for the North Londoners if they're rivalling a club like Liverpool for a player, because the Premier League champions-elect are a level above them right now and surely Anfield is more attractive than the Emirates for potential transfers.

 

But on this occasion, Arsenal might be set for a major boost.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool are now keen on Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria, like Partey, is a defensive midfielder and there's simply no logic in Klopp wanting both, given Fabinho is already on Merseyside.

It'll be one or the other - or none at all - and if Liverpool are focusing their efforts on the Switzerland international then maybe, just maybe, the door is open for Arsenal to step up their interest in the 26-year-old, labelled 'very good' by Cesc Fabregas on Twitter earlier this season.

It must be stressed that even if Klopp drops out of the race for Partey, it'll be very difficult for the Gunners to sign him, given his rising profile, but there can be no question that Arsenal have a better shot if Liverpool aren't in the equation at all.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch