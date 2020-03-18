'Come back', 'We are here for you': Arsenal man shares text messages from rivals

David Luiz moved to Arsenal last summer.

David Luiz has claimed that he was told to 'come back' by some members at Chelsea following his move to Arsenal in the summer, as he told Otro.

The centre-back shared that some people at the club were saying 'we are here for you', as he made it clear that he decided to leave the Blues 'before' talking with Arsenal.

In what was a surprise move for many, Luiz decided to make the switch from Stamford Bridge to their London rivals, Arsenal.

Luiz shared what it was like when he first moved to Arsenal and how he found it difficult during his first week at the club.

“I decided to leave Chelsea before to talk with Arsenal,” Luiz told Otro. “So, I decided to leave Chelsea to move on for another moment in my career.

“Then two days after, I had the opportunity to talk with Arsenal. And Arsenal says 'let's do it' and of course because I want to stay in the Premier League. I want to try big things in my life. It's another big club and let's do it.

“I can be honest with you, the first three days or first week was not easy. All the kind of emotions were kind of how I was feeling.

“Everybody knows my history in Chelsea. This connection with everyone at the club was so massive. I was missing every single one. Every text message I was receiving people were saying, 'come back, come back, we are here for you'.”

HITC View:

Luiz has always been a colourful character and that is something which has been portrayed onto the pitch. At times, he can look like a genius, but a split moment later, he can look bang average.

There's no doubt that Luiz making a move from Chelsea to Arsenal was a risk from the perspective of the North London club because of his unpredictability.

But one thing you cannot take away from the Brazilian is that he has shown he is capable of playing his part in winning a Premier League title.