'Buy him': Some Arsenal fans react to links with player who played alongside £15m PL man

Arsenal are seemingly tracking another up and coming Brazilian prospect.

Whenever Arsenal have gone hunting for a South American talent, they have found some gems, and it seems as though they have found another in Bruno Fuchs.

Arsenal supporters on Twitter have provided their thoughts that they have been scouring the Brazilian market for Internacional defender, Fuchs, according to Brazilian newspaper Zero Hora,

There are some Arsenal fans who are excited by the thought of potentially signing him, whilst others aren't too surprised that they are dipping into that market again.

Whilst Pablo Mari joined as an unknown quantity from Flamengo during the winter transfer window, and has started life well in North London. Another youngster in, Gabriel Martinelli, is one the Arsenal fans will look to and say this potential move could work.

Just like Mari, he was unknown to many English supporters, including those of Arsenal, but he has become a fan favourite during his time at the club.

Fuchs is yet to represent Brazil's senior side, but he has been playing for their U23's where he has been playing alongside some familiar faces.

Aston Villa's £15m player Douglas Luiz [Telegraph] has played alongside Fuchs for the U23's, so if he wants to know what Premier League football is like then he has someone to call.

Either way, this seems like another win-win situation for the Gunners, and their fans are seemingly looking forward to what happens from here on in.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to the Fuchs rumours:

He's great. One of the best Brazilian prospects. — Ifaz (@IfazAFC) March 13, 2020

Every Brazilian agent linking their players to arsenal because our director is a Brazilian — Viktoh Ace (@AceViktoh) March 14, 2020

Heard he is best young CB in Brazil — Invincibles49 (@Martinelli14Szn) March 14, 2020

Fernandes won't be the best bruno in the league afterall — MONITORING SPIRIT (@kelechinwosu84) March 14, 2020

If arsenal buy him , he need some 1 year loan — Michael Saker (@Rsaker14) March 13, 2020