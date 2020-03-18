Quick links

'Buy him': Some Arsenal fans react to links with player who played alongside £15m PL man

Amir Mir
Fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are seemingly tracking another up and coming Brazilian prospect.

(L-R) Pedro Geromel of Gremio, Bruno Fuchs and Victor Cuesta of internacional and David Braz of Gremio fight for the ball during the match for the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Arena...

Whenever Arsenal have gone hunting for a South American talent, they have found some gems, and it seems as though they have found another in Bruno Fuchs

Arsenal supporters on Twitter have provided their thoughts that they have been scouring the Brazilian market for Internacional defender, Fuchs, according to Brazilian newspaper Zero Hora,

There are some Arsenal fans who are excited by the thought of potentially signing him, whilst others aren't too surprised that they are dipping into that market again. 

 

Whilst Pablo Mari joined as an unknown quantity from Flamengo during the winter transfer window, and has started life well in North London. Another youngster in, Gabriel Martinelli, is one the Arsenal fans will look to and say this potential move could work. 

Just like Mari, he was unknown to many English supporters, including those of Arsenal, but he has become a fan favourite during his time at the club. 

Fuchs is yet to represent Brazil's senior side, but he has been playing for their U23's where he has been playing alongside some familiar faces. 

Fred #9 of Cruzeiro and Bruno Fuchs #45 of Internacional battle for the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Internacional as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Mineirao Stadium on...

Aston Villa's £15m player Douglas Luiz [Telegraph] has played alongside Fuchs for the U23's, so if he wants to know what Premier League football is like then he has someone to call. 

Either way, this seems like another win-win situation for the Gunners, and their fans are seemingly looking forward to what happens from here on in. 

