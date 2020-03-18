'Bright future': Trevor Sinclair suggests West Ham want to sign £20m star

David Moyes reportedly wants to bring Brentford's Championship goal-machine Ollie Watkins to the Premier League with West Ham United.

Trevor Sinclair has hinted at West Ham’s interest in Brentford goal-machine Ollie Watkins while suggesting that the converted striker could be a contender for England’s Euro 2021 squad, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (18 March, 10am).

If The Bees want to hang onto a former winger who has been transformed into one of the Football League’s most feared centre-forwards, then promotion to the top-flight is a must.

David Moyes has identified 22-goal Watkins as a summer target for his West Ham side, according to The Sun. And the one-time Exeter City youngster will surely follow in the footsteps of Andre Gray, Chris Mepham and Ezri Konsa if Brentford miss out on a first ever season in the big-time.

And Sinclair, the former Upton Park favourite, suggests that reports of West Ham’s interest are on the money.

“I believe one of my former clubs are looking at him,” Sinclair said in a not-so-subtle nod to a certain claret-and-blue clad outfit.

“He’s not a young player, he’s got great experience. He’s a great kid, he’s got that ambition and he knows there’s a bright future for him. If he did get the move (to the Premier League) would he be able to step up to the international squad?”

With the European Championships pushed back a year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, one positive that can be taken out of a worrying situation is that the re-scheduled tournament could come at the perfect time for rapidly rising talents like the £20 million-rated Watkins.

Sinclair suggests that Joe Willock, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Todd Cantwell could also be in Gareth Southgate’s plans 12 months on.