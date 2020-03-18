'Bold statement': Bent reacts to claims that Everton man is better than England legends

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has produced a number of mixed performances this season.

Darren Bent has disagreed with the claims that England haven't had a keeper on the level of Everton's Jordan Pickford since Gordon Banks.

Presenter, Adrian Durham, made the bold claim on talkSPORT Drive about the Everton man, but Bent thinks that David Seaman was 'better'.

Pickford is still England's number one, but during this campaign, he has made some mistakes in between the sticks for Everton.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on talkSPORT (18/03/20 at 6:45 am), Bent reacted to the above claims about Pickford.

“Bold prediction and bold statement,” Bent told Sky Sports. “I personally believe that David Seaman is better than Jordan Pickford. I do like Pickford. But he is going through a tough time.

“Now, with what's going at the minute [with Euro 2020 being moved] and it gets put back that is now one positive for him personally because it gives him time now. To sit back, have a think about it and re-gather his thoughts - He is still a very good goalkeeper and he is still young enough.

“And Adrian said, he has done some great things in an England shirt. But, right now, especially the last few seasons, he hasn't been great. He has made mistakes.

“The reason why there's been a debate this season is that he's made some world-class saves don't get me wrong, but he has made some real made errors. And it doesn't help that he has Nick Pope and Henderson both have been exceptional.

“For me, if you were picking a team right now. Would Pickford be number one? I don't think so, it would be Henderson or Pope. But, as I said, now it's given him time to get some confidence back.”

HITC View:

There was a lot of talk about who should be England's number one, with Pickford, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope being heavily talked about.

But with Euro 2020 now being moved to 2021, it will make next season very interesting because if Pickford continues to make mistakes, and Henderson and Pope continue to perform, then calls for the Everton man to be dropped will only get louder and louder.

From Gareth Southgate's perspective, it provides him with great options to choose from because England are very healthy in that department.