Arsenal’s chances of signing reported £15m target now slim – Our view

Arsenal have been linked with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arsenal’s chances of signing reported target Dominik Szoboszlai now appears slim after claims several top Italian clubs want him.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus, Lazio, Inter and AC Milan are all keen on the player dubbed the new Sergei Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has been in fine form this season and made a name for himself in the Champions League campaign.

Szoboszlai, 19, played five Champions League games as Salzburg entertained both reigning champions Liverpool and Napoli in the groups.

The Hungary international averaged 2.4 shots and an 82.8% pass-accuracy rate per game (Whoscored).

Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to Anfield to watch Szoboszlai, rated at £15 million, in action (Daily Mail).

It was a crazy game where Salzburg came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3, before Liverpool went on to find a late winner to break the Austrian hearts.

While Erling Braut Haaland received most of the recognition, Szoboszlai was just as impressive in the deep-lying playmaker role.

Arsenal have lacked a player of his mould in the central of midfield since the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus last summer.

Dani Ceballos has filled the role somewhat of late, but he is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan expires.

Szoboszlai would have been an excellent fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners, however, may now struggle to compete for his signature with the likes of Juventus and Inter able to offer him title challenges and Champions League football.

Arsenal’s best chance of getting him has seemingly passed.