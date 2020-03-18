Are driving tests being cancelled due to coronavirus? Here's what you need to know

We're seeing many postponements and closures, but are driving tests being cancelled due to coronavirus?

Updates are coming thick and fast right now.

The public is being urged to avoid all non-essential contact and self-isolate to prevent further spread. In a recent statement, Boris Johnson expressed: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

We're currently witnessing the closure of many social venues such as cinemas, with the likes of Odeon, Cineworld and Showcase closing their doors following government guidelines.

Even the likes of McDonald's are only operating as takeaways, ensuring the eat-in area is off-limits to customers.

Many events are being affected, with Glastonbury deciding to postpone this year's highly anticipated event until next year. However, many with driving and theory tests scheduled are curious as to what they must do under these circumstances...

Are driving tests being cancelled due to coronavirus?

No, driving tests and theory tests are not cancelled due to the coronavirus. However, they are elsewhere, with Dublin Live announcing that the RSA has cancelled tests across Ireland.

On the other hand, the Gov.uk site has addressed pressing concerns, writing: "You should still go for your driving or theory test, unless you, someone you live with, your instructor or someone they live with have coronavirus symptoms."

So, if you and everybody you live with display no symptoms whatsoever, and unless your instructor informs you otherwise, you are able to attend your driving or theory test.

If you are displaying symptoms and have your test scheduled, here's what you need to do...

Driving tests: What to do if you have symptoms

Gov.uk notes that you must have your test rearranged if you have symptoms. This can be done for free, whether short notice or not.

If your test is more than three working days away, you can cancel or change it online. The site contains different links, depending on which test you're needing to reschedule.

If you need to reschedule your theory which is due to take place within the next three working days, then you must email customercare@pearson.com with the following:

full name (as shown on your driving licence)

driving licence number

test booking reference

full address and postcode

date of birth

Similarly, if you need to cancel your driving test, you must email customerservices@dvsa.gov.uk with:

full name (as shown on your driving licence)

driving licence number

test booking reference

More information is likely to follow.

