Altered Carbon: Martha Higareda sorely missed by fans as they react to season 2

Altered Carbon is back, but Martha Higareda fans can't help but miss her presence.

Sci-fi fans rejoice!

The beloved genre has such a rich screen history, with the likes of Ridley Scott's Blade Runner and the Star Wars franchise keeping us immersed in their worlds for decades.

One great aspect of the genre is the ways in which it's able to comment on the present by presenting us with a curious future. There's so much room for commentary, but of course, much more to let your imagination run wild and free.

One of the best recent examples on the small screen is arguably Altered Carbon. Created by Laeta Kalogridis and based on the 2002 novel of the same name, season 1 threw us headfirst into a compelling murder investigation, introducing us to a range of extraordinary characters.

Hopes were immediately high for season 2, which arrived in February 2020.

There are some significant changes this time around though, but one, in particular, has encouraged quite the reaction online...

Altered Carbon: Martha Higareda

A fan favourite of Altered Carbon season 1 was undoubtedly Kristin Ortega, played by the wonderful Martha Higareda.

The tough lieutenant made a huge impression on audiences straight away, but unfortunately, she's no longer a regular presence in the show, only appearing as a guest in season 2 episode 3, titled 'Nightmare Alley'.

Many would agree that she was the best character, so it's definitely a shame to see her so absent, despite a range of interesting new characters being added to the mix this time around.

Inevitably, fans of the 36-year-old Mexican actress have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts. Check out a selection of tweets:

Second season of Altered Carbon is great, but I miss Ortega — Jack. (@jckndrw) March 2, 2020

I enjoyed Altered Carbon season 2 well enough, but season 1 had me on my knees for Kristin Ortega and I miss her pic.twitter.com/MnQK3pVDYw — Let women write/direct: (Mocha) (@hakuouki_mocha) March 16, 2020

we finally get season 2 of altered carbon after two years but no martha higareda hurts my heart. — P2 (@SwaggyPapo) February 26, 2020

Altered Carbon without Martha Higareda? Dkm, man. — Vijay (@Grie7mann) February 27, 2020

Only a few episodes in to Altered Carbon S2 and I love Anthony Mackie, but the show is so far suffering without Martha Higareda’s presence. If you think about it, without her, S1 would have bombed. Also, who took the “punk” out of “cyberpunk”? — ‍♂️Dell Cameron ‍☠️ (@dellcam) February 29, 2020

Martha Higareda: Movies & TV

If you're missing her lots, there's plenty of her previous work that you can check out.

According to IMDb, Martha Higareda first appeared on screens in the 2002 romantic-drama film Amar te duele (she played Renata).

The next year, she began playing Celeste in the TV series Enamórate, a role which she reprised for a whopping 125 episodes.

Across her career, she has showcased her talents in such films as 2019's Tod@s Caen (Mia), Deadtectives (Abril), 3 idiotas (Mariana), McFarland, USA (Lupe) with Kevin Costner, Street Kings (Grace Garcia), Sin memoria (Monica) and more.

As for TV, there are a range of highlights, including Queen of the South (Castel Fieto), Royal Pains (Viviana Torres), Into the Dark (Marisol), El Mariachi (Celeste Sandoval) and Hawaii Five-O (Flora).

Martha Higareda poses for photos during 'Todos Caen' film premiere at Cinepolis Oasis Coyoacan on September 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico

Follow Martha Higareda on Instagram

If you're a fan of Martha Higareda's work, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @marthahigaredaoficial; she has a huge following of 3.6 million.

She recently posted about the return of the show, writing: "Ortega is back? Regreso Ortega? If you haven’t seen it, totally binge-watch it @altcarb."

There are a bunch of glamorous snaps and selfies to scroll through too.

If you're yet to get through season 2, it's worth taking Martha's advice!

