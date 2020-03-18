9 goals, 64 games: £9m star can't replace Morelos at Rangers

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in the £9 million-rated striker.

If rumours are believed, Rangers want to sign Caleb Ekuban.

The Trabzonspor striker is linked with a £9 million summer switch to Ibrox, according to Fotospor.

Thing is, Rangers are going to need a striker if Alfredo Morelos leaves, but Ekuban certainly looks like a tame replacement in terms of goals.

If the Gers plan on signing the Ghana international as Morelos's replacement then it's worth looking at his goal tally.

In his last 64 league games for Trabzonspor and Leeds United, the 25-year-old has managed only nine goals.

To put that into perspective, the Colombian has 44 Premiership goals in three seasons with Rangers.

You could argue that the Championship and Turkey's top flight are harder divisions than Scotland's top tier, but is it really?

Former Rangers marksman Martyn Waghorn is a very capable striker in England's second tier, scoring 37 league goals for Derby County and Ipswich since 2017, after netting only seven goals in 32 Premiership outings in Scotland.

There are definitely better and more consistent strikers out there than Morelos, but for £9 million, it's a huge gamble if the light Blues think Ekuban is one of them.