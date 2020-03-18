£50k-a-week man suggests he's not ready to move to Liverpool

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been linked with a return to Liverpool for some time now.

Steven Gerrard has suggested that he is not yet ready for a move to Liverpool, in an interview with Scotzine.

Ever since Gerrard stepped into management there have been suggestions that he will become Liverpool boss one day.

At the moment Gerrard is in charge of Rangers, and he has improved the side over his two years in charge at Ibrox.

But Gerrard, who earns around £50,000-a-week at Ibrox (Daily Express), realises that he still has much to learn, and feels that the Liverpool job could be too big for him, if it was offered to him at this very moment.

“I understand why because I was captain for so long and a large chunk of the fanbase would like me back at the club,” he said.

“But I’m bright enough to realise that, first and foremost, you have to be good enough. The owners need to think you’re the right man.

“Let’s say Jurgen Klopp goes because he feels he can’t do any more. They aren’t going to pick me if I am only the 20th best candidate.

“And nobody asks if I think I need two or three goes elsewhere. If I got the chance [at Liverpool]I’d want to be best prepared. You can’t plan everything season by season. If things turn in months, you’d be out of work.

“That’s how brutal the job is, but you are aware before you go in. Jurgen Klopp told me he’d made two years of mistakes away from the cameras, getting his pitch confidence. That is what I did at Liverpool with the youngsters. I didn’t go into Rangers thinking I’d cracked it. Am I ready for the Liverpool job right now? Maybe not.”

Gerrard still has much to prove at Rangers, as he has not delivered a trophy since taking over the Glasgow side.

Rangers have not been able to topple Celtic yet, even though they have made progress under Gerrard’s guidance.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are flying with Klopp in charge at the moment.

Liverpool are well on course to lift the Premier League title, after establishing a 25 point lead at the top of the table, and it seems like Klopp will be at the helm at Anfield for the foreseeable future, giving Gerrard more time to learn on the job at Rangers.