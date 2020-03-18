£4m star reportedly unsure about joining Rangers this summer amid new offer

Rangers may not be able to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi may not fancy a permanent move to Scotland – and his services have been pitched to Lazio.

It's claimed that Hagi has been offered to Lazio, most likely by an agent as they look to sort out his future for the summer transfer window.

Hagi himself is believed to be unsure about joining Rangers permanently, as it's claimed that he may want a move to a 'more competitive league'.

Serie A would be more competitive than the Scottish Premiership in one sense, but at the same time, Hagi has been part of a Rangers side floundering in domestic action.

Rangers fans may not be too impressed hearing that Hagi fancies playing in a 'stronger' league when Rangers have struggled in Scotland anyway, though Hagi has offered plenty.

The January loan signing from Genk has notched three goals and two assists for Rangers, and with a £4million permanent option in the loan deal, Rangers are still in a great position.

Yet Lazio do offer a real threat, as they're not only pushing for Champions League football, but were also fighting for the Serie A title before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rangers still have time to convince Hagi that a long-term stay at Ibrox is the right decision, but fans may well be concerned about these latest reports.