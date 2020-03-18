£4.5m Leeds star who hasn't played since September delivers update

The Leeds United midfielder hasn't kicked a ball for the club since September.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed that he's still on crutches but expects to be walking normally next week.

It's been a rotten season for the 28-year-old who has only managed seven Championship appearances since August - and none from September.

Forshaw underwent a season-ending hip operation earlier in 2020 and the Leeds star - a £4.5 million signing in 2018 [The Daily Mail] - has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he is yet to walk unassisted.

The former Middlesbrough star has added that he hopes to be fit by August, though it remains to be seen if that'll be considered 2020-21 campaign or whether the 2019-20 season is still going on by then.

He said: "I definitely like to think I’ll be fit for the start of next season anyway, that was the initial plan.

"The rehab has gone really well, I’m four and a half weeks post-op now, doing really well, spending a lot of time in the pool doing aqua running, keeping fit. I’ll be off the crutches next week and hopefully I can really kick on."

The English Football League calendar has been suspended until April 4 at the earliest but it seems like there's a slim chance of fixtures being resumed by then.

By the time Forshaw is fit again, he'll hope that Leeds are in the Premier League, given the Whites have a seven-point cushion in the top two and sit top of the Championship at the moment.

But these are very uncertain times and at the moment the 2019-20 campaign, and in turn their promotion bid, is really up in the air.