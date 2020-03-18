29-year-old makes claim that Celtic fans will genuinely love

Leigh Griffiths has scored eight goals for Celtic since the winter break ended.

Leigh Griffiths has revealed that he's still nowhere near his best for Celtic.

The 29-year-old marksman has been enjoying some stunning form for most of 2020 so far.

Prior to the pandemic-related suspension of Scottish football, Griffiths scored a hat-trick in Celtic's demolition of St Johnstone to make it eight goals since the turn of the year.

This is the sort of form he showed during the 2015-16 campaign, when the hitman netted 40 times across all competitions.

But excitingly, the Scotland international claims that he isn't at the peak of his powers again yet - and won't be until he has a full pre-season under his belt.

He told Celtic View: "I feel there's more to come from me. I can still get fitter and sharper so that's what I'm working on for now. I'm looking forward to making more strides forward in the coming months. The week in Dubai was great so a full pre-season will help me hit my peak."

It was a 2019 to forget for Griffiths for a number of reasons.

First, the former Wolves and Hibernian striker was absent for personal reasons and, when he returned, injury saw him spend more time on the sidelines.

But physically and mentally, Griffiths is a force to be reckoned with and Celtic fans will love the prospect of him getting better.

As mentioned, 40 goals in a single season is something that Moussa Dembele, Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard haven't achieved in Scotland, which underlines how lethal Griffiths is on form.