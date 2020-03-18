Quick links

12 goals, 15 assists: Reported Crystal Palace target makes Zaha look average

Danny Owen
Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace gestures during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford FC at Selhurst Park on March 7, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is life after Wilfried Zaha for Crystal Palace - especially if the Premier League outfit raid Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for Filip Kostic.

If you compared the statistics of Wilfried Zaha and Filip Kostic, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Bundesliga man was the one valued at £80 million.

According to The Mail, Crystal Palace will demand a staggering transfer fee for their long-serving talisman when the summer comes around, a fee that priced Tottenham and Chelsea out of a January deal.

That is a whole £70 million more than Eintracht Frankfurt want for Kostic. And this alone highlights the madness of the Premier League market.

 

Because, on current form at least, Zaha cannot hold a candle to a Serbian speed-machine who, according to The Sun (23 February, page 63), has been lined up to potentially replace the hero of Selhurst Park during the off-season.

In all competitions, Zaha has three goals and five assists to his name across 2019/20 – a tally that makes a mockery of that £80 million price-tag. Kostic, meanwhile, has set up 15 goals for his Frankfurt team-mates while netting 12 himself.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between RB Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt at Red Bull Arena on February...

And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Kostic averages more shots per game (2.7 to 1.5), key passes (2.6 to 1) and crosses (3.1 to 0.5). While they are not exactly identical players, Kostic is an old-school left-winger with chalk on his boots, those numbers should be understated (WhoScored).

He's not only more productive but more consistent too. Maybe there is life after Zaha for Crystal Palace after all.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt, celebrate the goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg at...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

