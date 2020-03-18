Quick links

'0 class': Some Liverpool fans are seriously unimpressed with rumour about £34m player

Amir Mir
Liverpool Fans let off flares and sing as they wait for the arrival of the Team Bus outside the Arkles Pub ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool...
Sadio Mane has had another outstanding season for Liverpool.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are seriously unimpressed with Real Madrid's attempts to try and sign Sadio Mane after a fresh rumour emerged about the player. 

The Mirror claimed that the Spanish club have made Liverpool's left-sided attacker their number one target for when the transfer window re-opens. 

 

It is said that Madrid have made their interest known to Mane's representatives and they feel £130 million could tempt Liverpool in making some sort of deal.

This rumour hasn't sat well with the Liverpool faithful, who cannot see their club parting ways with the player with the above fee mentioned. 

Liverpool signed Mane during the summer of 2016 when he made a £34 million switch from Southampton [BBC Sport]. At the time, he was an inconsistent and unpredictable attacker, but his game transformed under Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11,...

It could be argued that he is Liverpool's most important player now and without a doubt one of the best inside forwards in world football. 

But it has to be questioned whether Madrid would now have the pulling power to attract his signature given their current stance and Liverpool's current dominance. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to the Mane rumours: 

