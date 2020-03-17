'Zero ambition': Even rival fans are mocking Spurs and Arsenal after transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in recent days.

Even rival Premier League fans are mocking Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur after they were linked with Dejan Lovren.

La Lazio Siamo Noi suggest that Tottenham and Arsenal both want Lovren, who is available for transfer from Liverpool.

However, the reports have not gone down well with Arsenal or Tottenham fans.

And even supporters of other Premier League clubs have suggested that the North London duo would be making a poor signing by bringing in Lovren.

I wouldn't swap him for any of Sheff Utd's CB and it just shows that both Arsenal & Spurs have zero ambition — W8W-SUFC (@SufcW8w) March 16, 2020

It’s official. Arsenal and Spurs are no longer top 4 teams — SilvaCity (@SilvaCity2) March 16, 2020

Arsenal fans are going to go crazy — J.McBride FI trader (@mcbrideBoro) March 16, 2020

That Mustafi & Lovren partnership — ✞ (@xKG26) March 16, 2020

@mattecho2000 imagine Mustafi & Lovren at the back — (@BuxtonHW) March 16, 2020

Imagine a partnership of mustafi and lovren. I swear if arsenal do this, then I know they’re self sabotaging — Nature Boi (@NatureB01739259) March 16, 2020

Tottenham and Arsenal are both expected to be on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

However, whether Lovren would actually improve Jose Mourinho’s or Mikel Arteta’s squads is very much up for debate.

Lovren has proven to be error prone at Liverpool, where he has failed to hold down a regular spot in the Reds’ starting line-up for a number of years now.