'Zero ambition': Even rival fans are mocking Spurs and Arsenal after transfer rumour

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in recent days.

Even rival Premier League fans are mocking Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur after they were linked with Dejan Lovren.

La Lazio Siamo Noi suggest that Tottenham and Arsenal both want Lovren, who is available for transfer from Liverpool.

 

However, the reports have not gone down well with Arsenal or Tottenham fans.

And even supporters of other Premier League clubs have suggested that the North London duo would be making a poor signing by bringing in Lovren.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both expected to be on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

However, whether Lovren would actually improve Jose Mourinho’s or Mikel Arteta’s squads is very much up for debate.

Lovren has proven to be error prone at Liverpool, where he has failed to hold down a regular spot in the Reds’ starting line-up for a number of years now. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

