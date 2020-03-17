'You couldn't really speak to me': Alli claims his 'best' Tottenham moment was also his 'worst'

Tottenham Hotspur have declined ever since their Champions League final defeat last June.

Dele Alli has shared how losing the Champions League final was his 'best' and 'worst' moment in a Tottenham shirt and his life, as he told Otro.

The Spurs midfielder admitted that 'you couldn't really speak to me for a few weeks' as losing that final in Madrid hit home many weeks later.

Since losing that final to Liverpool, the roads both teams have taken have been very different ones, with Spurs well outside of the European places and Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Alli shares what happened after Tottenham lost that final and how playing for England delayed the pain of losing that game.

“Playing in the Champions League final was one of the best moments and worst moments of my life so far,” Alli told Otro. “Winning the Champions League was always my dream. So, to reach that final and to fall at the last hurdle was a very tough time.

“If you ask anyone, after that, you couldn't really speak to me for a few weeks. Obviously, after the internationals, it was tough because as soon as the game was over we had to switch our focus to the national team because we was in the Nations League.

“So, it was hard to have time to really let it sink in and to get over losing. It all sort of hit me at once after the Nations League. All the emotions from getting there to not winning it.”

HITC View:

The manner in which Spurs reached that final is one their supporters will remember for years and years to come, especially Lucas Moura's hat-trick in Ajax.

Last season, Pochettino was overacheiving with a team that hadn't spent a penny for two transfer windows, so to reach the final was even more remarkable.

Not too many would have expected Jose Mourinho to be in the dugout now, but they are hoping he can deliver some trophies to the club during these coming seasons.