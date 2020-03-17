Will bingo halls be closed due to coronavirus? Public told to avoid any non-essential contact

Places continue to shut their doors, but will bingo halls be closed due to the coronavirus?

With updates becoming more and more frequent, the public is becoming increasingly concerned regarding closures.

Officials have urged all to avoid any non-essential contact, but of course, many places still remain open for business. Where there are workers, there are customers.

Supermarkets and such remain open, but every day we're witnessing more and more places announcing closure until further notice, with many being instructed to work from home.

Festivals and events are being postponed regularly, with those who have holidays booked keeping a keen eye on travel updates. On the other hand, there are those wondering how the situation will affect their social lives and the venues they regularly head to.

Playing bingo remains a favoured hobby of so many, but are the halls going to close?

Will bingo halls be closed due to coronavirus?

At the moment, bingo halls are still open to customers.

However, this could change rather soon...

Recently, such cinema chains as Cineworld and Odeon have decided to close their doors until further notice, following government guidelines. There is not much difference between cinemas and bingo halls in terms of risk, so announcements are likely incoming.

There is already concern that many elderly customers will be at a higher risk while in attendance at bingo halls and such. According to the Glasgow Times, Jason Leitch, Scotland’s National Clinical Director has said: "There is no plan to ask over 70s to completely socially isolate as with the symptomatic. We are working on guidance for the over-70s to be asked to reduce social contact for their safety... So no bingo, no pubs..."

Boris Johnson makes a statement

The public has been discouraged from attending gatherings and goings to pubs, concerts and busy social events etc.

In a statement, Boris Johnson expressed: "...even if you don’t have symptoms and if no one in your household has symptoms, there is more that we need you to do now. So, second, now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel."

He continued: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Under the circumstances, social venues are seeing a decline in attendance, with more continuing to close temporarily every day.

