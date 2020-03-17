Channel 5: Who plays Jed in Penance? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles

The new series boasts a brilliant cast, but who plays Jed in Penance?

Although film release date delays are coming thick and fast, we're still being treated to a wealth of great television in 2020.

It's already shaping up to be a tremendous year for drama on the small screen, with the likes of White House Farm, Deadwater Fell and Netflix's The Stranger having kept us intrigued and on edge throughout.

However, Channel 5 is now unveiling their latest thriller series called Penance, centring on a compelling mystery.

Across three episodes, it tells the story of Rosalie Douglas, a mother deep in mourning over the death of her son. The tragedy is threatening to destroy her family completely, with husband Luke already deciding to leave the house. However, things take a turn when their troubled teenage daughter Maddie begins to attend bereavement counselling.

There, she meets the seductive and enigmatic Jed, who is soon to affect the family in wildly unpredictable ways.

So, who is the actor behind the performance?

Who plays Jed in Penance?

In Penance, the character of Jed is played by Nico Mirallegro.

The 29-year-old English actor was born in Heywood, Greater Manchester, and has been recognised across his career with numerous accolades.

Early on, Screen International dubbed him one of their 'Stars of Tomorrow' back in 2012, and he's been nominated for Best Actor at the BBC Audio Drama Awards and Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTA Awards.

Penance sees him command the screen alongside such talents as Julie Graham (Shetland), Tallulah Greive (Our Ladies) and Neil Morrissey (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

But, where exactly have we seen him before?

Nico Mirallegro: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Nico Mirallegro emerged on screens back in 2007, playing the role of Barry 'Newt' Newton on the popular soap Hollyoaks. He reprised the character for an admirable 220 episodes up until 2010, during which time he also starred in TV series Lol (he played Cam Spencer).

In 2010 he also landed a part on Doctors (Giovanni Mannasori), but there's plenty more work where that came from...

He subsequently hopped aboard such TV projects as Exile (Teenage Tom), Upstairs Downstairs (Johnny Proude), The Village (Joe Middleton), My Mad Fat Diary (Finn Nelson), Rillington Place (Tim Evans) and Our Girl (John Bagguley).

It's not all TV though, as he's also worked on 2018's Peterloo (John Bagguley) from master filmmaker Mike Leigh, The Habit of Beauty (Ian) and the charming coming of age tale and love letter to The Stone Roses, 2012's Spike Island (Dodge).

Nico Mirallegro attends the Into Film Awards at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 04, 2019 in London, England.

