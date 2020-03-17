Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham star thanks fans on Instagram story

Sam Preston
Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Jan Vertonghen posted a message of thanks on his Instagram story.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 01,...

Jan Vertonghen's family were robbed at knifepoint while the Belgian defender was playing in the Champions League second leg tie in Germany against RB Leipzig, according to the Guardian.

Vertonghen's wife and two children were at home while he was on the pitch and endured a harrowing ordeal, according to the report.

 

Shamefully, it's not the first time the home of a footballer has been targeted while he has been playing. It happened to Steven Gerrard in 2007, as per NY Times.

And Vertonghen has posted a message of appreciation for the support he has received on his Instagram story, after what must have been a testing period.

 

It's a tricky time for Vertonghen, as the Daily Mail report he is among the host of Premier League players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

But with the season looking likely to be extended into the summer, that provides uncertainty over the future of those players from a contractual perspective.

When Jose Mourinho inherited Vertonghen and his experienced Belgian international Toby Alderweireld, before extending the latter's contract, it looked as if the pair would be settled as first choice at the back once more.

But Mourinho has included Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier more often than perhaps would have been expected, and moved to a back three on occasion.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham...

