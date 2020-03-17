Tottenham star thanks fans on Instagram story

Jan Vertonghen posted a message of thanks on his Instagram story.

Jan Vertonghen's family were robbed at knifepoint while the Belgian defender was playing in the Champions League second leg tie in Germany against RB Leipzig, according to the Guardian.

Vertonghen's wife and two children were at home while he was on the pitch and endured a harrowing ordeal, according to the report.

Shamefully, it's not the first time the home of a footballer has been targeted while he has been playing. It happened to Steven Gerrard in 2007, as per NY Times.

And Vertonghen has posted a message of appreciation for the support he has received on his Instagram story, after what must have been a testing period.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has thanked supporters for all the kind messages, following the incident where four armed men burgled his home.



One Of Us!#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/nUqOoTyLSJ — Last Word On Spurs (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 16, 2020

It's a tricky time for Vertonghen, as the Daily Mail report he is among the host of Premier League players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

But with the season looking likely to be extended into the summer, that provides uncertainty over the future of those players from a contractual perspective.

When Jose Mourinho inherited Vertonghen and his experienced Belgian international Toby Alderweireld, before extending the latter's contract, it looked as if the pair would be settled as first choice at the back once more.

But Mourinho has included Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier more often than perhaps would have been expected, and moved to a back three on occasion.