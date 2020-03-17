Quick links

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham and West Ham duo keep rivalry alive on Twitter ahead of potential clash

Olly Dawes
Michail Antonio of West Ham United battles for possession with Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Fulham FC at London Stadium on February...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United should have faced each other this week.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottnham Hotspur and West Ham United were supposed to meet each other in the Premier League on Friday evening, but the game won't be going ahead.

With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, Premier League action has been suspended until April, though football actually returning then seems a little ambitious right now.

 

Fans have been left at loose ends with no football to watch, but players aren't exactly taking his period of inactivity well either.

Spurs v West Ham should have been an eagerly-awaited clash between two London rivals, with the Hammers no doubt hoping to claim another win at Tottenham after last year's victory.

The matchwinner that day back in April 2019 was Michail Antonio, and he has been helping keep the rivalry alive even with Friday's game cancelled.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Wednesday 5th February 2020.

Antonio took to Twitter on Monday to offer out a FIFA challenge was he still wants a London derby this weekend – and Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon responded.

Sessegnon not only laid down the gauntlet to Antonio, but also called for less talk and more gaming from the West Ham attacker – meaning that even if Spurs and West Ham don't face off this weekend, fans may yet have a chance to see Sessegnon and Antonio keep the rivalry alive with a FIFA clash this weekend.

Michail Antonio of West Ham United battles for possession with Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Fulham FC at London Stadium on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch