Tottenham and West Ham duo keep rivalry alive on Twitter ahead of potential clash

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United should have faced each other this week.

Tottnham Hotspur and West Ham United were supposed to meet each other in the Premier League on Friday evening, but the game won't be going ahead.

With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, Premier League action has been suspended until April, though football actually returning then seems a little ambitious right now.

Fans have been left at loose ends with no football to watch, but players aren't exactly taking his period of inactivity well either.

Spurs v West Ham should have been an eagerly-awaited clash between two London rivals, with the Hammers no doubt hoping to claim another win at Tottenham after last year's victory.

The matchwinner that day back in April 2019 was Michail Antonio, and he has been helping keep the rivalry alive even with Friday's game cancelled.

Antonio took to Twitter on Monday to offer out a FIFA challenge was he still wants a London derby this weekend – and Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon responded.

Sessegnon not only laid down the gauntlet to Antonio, but also called for less talk and more gaming from the West Ham attacker – meaning that even if Spurs and West Ham don't face off this weekend, fans may yet have a chance to see Sessegnon and Antonio keep the rivalry alive with a FIFA clash this weekend.

I'm game, when we playing? — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) March 16, 2020

Less more — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) March 16, 2020