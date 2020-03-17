TikTok: What is the Throw It Back song? Name, artist, lyrics!

The latest TikTok song will get stuck in your head and stay there.

TikTok has been a revelation of the social media world in recent years, racking up a user count in the hundreds of millions in next to no time.

The site, which lets users upload videos of any description between 15 to 60 seconds long has completely taken off and now many viral trends tend to originate on the site.

One of TikTok's biggest areas of content are videos where users dance or lip-sync along to songs often with users giving slightly different takes on dances.

One of the most recent TikToks to become popular has been dubbed 'Throw It Back' but what is the song used in the videos in question?

Throw It Back

The Throw It Back trend has been popularised by the likes of Charli D'Amelio, TikTok's golden girl, among others.

Compilations, such as the one below, show the types of videos TikTok users are creating for the Throw It Back trend.

What's the song and who's it by?

The main song in the Throw It Back videos is Vibe by the artist Cookiee Kawaii.

Cookie Kawaii is a new name to the music industry with just 14,000 followers on Spotify at the time of writing but the use of Vibe on TikTok, which is her most popular song with 16 million listens on Spotify, will no doubt help her to shoot to stardom.

In the video compilation above, we can hear two songs being used in the videos in question, the second is Tra Traby rapper Nfasis which was used in TikTok's Ahi Challenge videos.

Vibe's lyrics

The lyrics to Cookiee Kawaii's Vibe are as follows:

Lil' baby, when you ready, hit my line

Tell me what you wanna do

I know you see I'm feelin' you

Don't let shit get in the way

I know you tired of playin' games

So tell me what you wanna do

I know you see I'm feelin' you

If I back it up, is it fat enough?

When I throw it back, is it fast enough?

If I speed it up, can you handle that?

You ain't ready for this work

Now watch me throw it, throw it

Back, throw it back

Back, back, throw it back

Back, back, back

Throw it back, back, back, throw it back (from the back)

Back, back throw it back, back

My ass too fat, fat, fat, fat

Fat, fat, fat, fat

My ass too fat, fat, fat, fat

Fat, fat, fat, fat

I like how she

Rock, rock, rock, rock (how she)

Rock, rock, rock

I like how she

Rock, rock, rock, rock (tell me what you wanna do)

Rock, rock, rock, rock (I know you see I'm feelin' you)