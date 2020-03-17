TikTok: The Supalonely dance explained - tutorial and song artist

The Supalonely dance craze has become one of TikTok's biggest trends but just how do you perform the dance?

TikTok has been a hotbed of new trends in recent years, both weird and wonderful.

The site has become famed for its ability to let users post videos of around 15 to 60 second in length that feature anything from dancing and lip-syncing to comedy videos and challenges.

One of the most recent trends has seen users dancing to has been Supalonely and it's one that has spawned its own dance.

Naturally, fans have been dying to learn the new set of moves but just how is the dance performed?

SEE ALSO: TikTok's Whipped Coffee trend explained

The Supalonely dance

The Supalonely dance has become a huge viral hit on TikTok in recent weeks with creators such as Charli D'Amelio (as seen below) helping to popularise the dance which manages to mimic the lyrics we hear in the Supalonely song.

In total there are now 3.7 million videos set to the Supalonely song on TikTok with each different user offering a slightly different take on the dance.

Who is the music artist behind Supalonely?

Supalonely is a song by New Zealand-born artist Benee.

Benee, whose real name is Stella Rose Bennett, is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Aukland who has made place for herself in the pop and indie rock genres.

While Supalonely is obviously a hugely popular song on TikTok, on Spotify it's only her third most popular song with 33 million listens with Soaked (35 million) and Glitter (45 million) boasting more.

How to do the Supalonely dance

The Supalonely dance doesn't have the most complex of moves but there are many to learn to get the dance just right.

From the early drum roll to the drinking pose later on in the song, there's lots to learn.

For a detailed tutorial, check out DaniG's video on the dance just below which is even mirrored to make it easier to learn.