'This looks like a goodbye': Some Arsenal fans think player is 'leaving for sure' after tweet

Arsenal playmaker Dani Ceballos is only on loan until the summer.

Arsenal have some major decisions to make ahead of the summer transfer window, and the future of Dani Ceballos is one of them.

The Gunners swooped to sign Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid over the summer, with Unai Emery pouncing to bring his fellow Spaniard to North London.

Despite his lack of playing time with Real, Arsenal fans were excited to see Ceballos arrive – but it's been a bit of a mixed season for the playmaker.

The 23-year-old made a strong start by grabbing two assists against Burnley, but found consistent playing time under Emery a little difficult to come by.

Under Mikel Arteta, Ceballos has been playing regularly of late, and he has been turning in impressive displays in a central midfield role rather than as a number 10.

On Monday, Ceballos tweeted a photo of himself holding an Arsenal shirt from when he first joined the club, captioning it with 'good memories'.

With the Premier League season potentially voiding due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, there's a chance – maybe a slim one – that he has already played his final game for Arsenal.

Fans took to Twitter to respond to the tweet, believing that it looked like a goodbye message to Arsenal fans as there's a chance he won't be in action for the Gunners next season.

Others think that the player is 'leaving for sure' and begged him to stay, with Arsenal fans seemingly worried that the playmaker's message was one pointing towards his exit.

A farewell? — CHRlS (@TCP_13) March 17, 2020

Is this a goodbye? — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) March 16, 2020

Please stay bro — Urban Football (@urbanfooty) March 16, 2020

He’s leaving for sure guys after this post — deals (@dealson12) March 16, 2020

This looks like a goodbye then — Terrifying Torreira (@TerrifyingTorr1) March 16, 2020

Please stay :( I can't see you go — evan 》 (@afcevan) March 16, 2020

We ain’t ever seeing you again are we? pic.twitter.com/UI2wXalZl9 — ً (@JordynAFC) March 16, 2020

Gracias Dani, very unfortunate we did not get to see more of you under Mikel. Finally we were starting to get some balance with you in the team. Best of luck wherever you go. — a (@chiefdouzi) March 16, 2020

Not like this man — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) March 16, 2020