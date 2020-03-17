Third-tier boss recently claimed Leeds target is worth much, much more than £3m

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden.

Leeds United's promotion fate is yet to be decided, but they're still being linked with potential signings ahead of the summer transfer window.

The coronavirus outbreak means there is no indication of when the season will resume, and whether Leeds will be able to go up or face their season being voided.

Still, it seems likely that Leeds will end up in the Premier League one way or another, and they could look to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's options with a new centre back.

Ben White will be returning to Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of his loan spell, and Leeds appear to have identified a League One player to bring in.

TWTD report that Leeds want to sign Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden, but face competition from Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old has risen through the Ipswich ranks, and has become one of League One's top young talents after making 36 appearances for his hometown club.

Leeds may hope to bring Woolfenden to Elland Road for a modest fee given Ipswich's League One status, but boss Paul Lambert may have something to say about that.

Lambert told the East Anglian Daily Times in January that there is 'absolutely no chance' Woolfenden will be sold for £3million, believing £33million would be closer to what Ipswich want, meaning that Leeds will have to pay up – even if Lambert is being a little facetious with his valuation.

“You can put another three in front of that and then I might think,” said Lambert. “Three million?! Three million doesn't even buy you a flake! There's absolutely no chance whatsoever that would ever happen. The big lad is playing fantastically well, everybody knows it.

“Three million? No way. Put it this way, I won't let the same mistakes happen like happened with (Adam) Webster and the boy (Matt) Clarke, that's for sure,” he added.