'They still can be caught': Campbell & Merson have clear message for Liverpool

Kevin Campbell and Paul Merson have made it clear that Liverpool cannot be handed the Premier League title because it wouldn't be right to do so.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and Cambell stated 'you just cannot give somebody something because they are top', as he also pointed how they 'still can be caught' - though it is obvious to all that isn't going to happen.

Jurgen Klopp's men are two wins away from being crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years, but with the whole of Europe seemingly at a standstill, including sport, questions have been asked about how this current campaign should finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (17/03/20 at 10:15 am), former Arsenal duo, Campbell and Merson, shared their thoughts on the current situation surrounding Liverpool.

"No [they shouldn't be given the title] because they haven't finished the league,” Campbell told Sky Sports. “You just cannot give somebody something because they are top at that time. You have to finish.

“And I am sure Liverpool would want to finish. But just to give it to them like that I don't think that's right and I don't see it being right because mathematically, they still can be caught. I am sure, whoever is chasing, won't give up the ghost until it's mathematically impossible."

Merson also told Sky Sports: "It's all well saying Liverpool are 25 points clear, but if I played snooker with my mate tomorrow, and I needed 25 snookers to win, and he said: 'The game has finished, there's no point playing on!' - for the next week or two, I'd be saying: 'But I could have won that!'

"You really feel for them, waiting 30 years for a title. If it was Manchester City 25 points clear, nobody would care! Because they've won it already. This team hasn't won it for 30 years! This is like a film."

HITC View:

Even though it is obvious to all that Liverpool will cross the line, the fact that they haven't done is making their supporters sweat because it doesn't seem like football will be resuming any time soon.

If the current Premier League season is completed then it won't cause any problems. But if any other decisions are made then there will, without a doubt, be a number of teams who would be pretty annoyed and waiting to potentially mount a legal challenge.