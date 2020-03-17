The Trip to Greece: How many episodes? How to watch season 4 with Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan

The Trip to Greece is underway, but how many episodes are there? Here's how to watch Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan back at it again.

We're always ready to take a trip with these two, or should we say three?

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan have been spellbinding audiences with their comedy magic for many years, but arguably, Michael Winterbottom's The Trip brings out the best in them.

Originally, it was presented as a feature film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010, later unveiled as a series courtesy of the BBC. Both were acclaimed, but when the laughs are this good, an additional episodic format was definitely a wise move.

As the pair present fictionalised versions of themselves, we accompany them on numerous trips across the seasons, with the second and third batch of episodes whisking us off to Italy and Spain respectively.

Now, we're back with them embarking on a new journey with The Trip to Greece, which will eventually be released - like the others - as a film this summer.

For now, what do we have to tuck into?

The Trip to Greece: How many episodes?

The Trip to Greece is comprised of six episodes in total.

This is in keeping with previous seasons, but unlike previous efforts, this time we know not to expect more...

That's right. The screen duo, along with Michael Winterbottom, has confirmed that the fourth season of The Trip will be the last.

At least there's the film version to look ahead too, and besides, entertaining a rewatch seems like a pretty great idea down the line.

The Trip to Greece: How to watch

The Trip to Greece began airing on Sky One on Tuesday, March 3rd 2020 at 10 pm.

Episodes air weekly at the same time.

On the other hand, it's also now available to watch at your own convenience over on Now TV. It's already earned considerable praise from fans of the series, giving The Trip the send-off it thoroughly deserves.

Don't miss out!

