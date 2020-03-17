'That's ludicrous': Championship boss reacts to idea which involves Leeds, sends warning

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have been sitting in the automatic places for large parts of the season.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has labelled the idea, which would see only Leeds United and West Brom earn promotion, as 'ludicrous', as he told The Debate (16/03/20 at 20:40 pm).

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table, and along with Slaven Bilic's side, they have been sitting in those automatic places for large parts of the season.

Given that major sporting events have been halted because of the global health pandemic, there have been many suggestions about what should or shouldn't happen with this current campaign.

When it was suggested to Warburton about a 22 team Premier League next season, which would see Leeds and Albion promoted, he clearly wasn't impressed with the idea and warned what could happen if it does happen.

"That's ludicrous," Warburton told the Debate. "We spoke about the integrity of competitions and finishing domestic competitions.

"What happens if you are Fulham? What happens if you are Preston? Sitting there in the top-six. Brentford? These guys all sitting their right now saying, 'no, we are in with a shout'.

"Shaun [Harvey] spoke about the legal issues being avoided. Knowing you [might] do that, you are going to have a mountain of legal issues."

HITC View

It's obvious that those outside of the Championship's top-two would be against the idea of just promoting Leeds and West Brom. The beauty of the play-offs is that it throws a curveball out of nowhere and is full of surprises and drama.

Last season, at the start of March, Aston Villa were sitting outside of the top 10, but they went on a 10-game winning run which saw them make a late surge into the top-six and then earn promotion. Any team, such as a Derby, could feel they could do the same because the play-offs are always about the unexpected happening.

Either way, teams across the Premier League and the EFL will want a clear message about what might happen to their season during these difficult times.