'Take him please': Some fans are desperate for Newcastle to sign their side's player

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones.

Manchester United fans appear to be hoping that Newcastle United do buy Phil Jones.

Jones has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford to Newcastle in the Daily Mirror.

And Red Devils fans believe that it would be good news if Jones was to leave them for Newcastle.

Jones has barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term, as he has fallen down the pecking order.

The England international would surely hope to play more regularly if he was to move to Newcastle, but there would be no guarantee of that happening.

Newcastle are well stocked in central defence, where Florian Lejeune, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles are already competing for places.

If the Magpies are to sign Jones, the Mirror claims that a bid of £12 million would be required.