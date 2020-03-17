Quick links

'Take him please': Some fans are desperate for Newcastle to sign their side's player

Phil Jones of Man Utd in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford on September 25, 2018 in Manchester, England.
Newcastle United are said to be interested in Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones.

Manchester United fans appear to be hoping that Newcastle United do buy Phil Jones.

Jones has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford to Newcastle in the Daily Mirror.

And Red Devils fans believe that it would be good news if Jones was to leave them for Newcastle.

Jones has barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term, as he has fallen down the pecking order.

The England international would surely hope to play more regularly if he was to move to Newcastle, but there would be no guarantee of that happening.

 

Newcastle are well stocked in central defence, where Florian Lejeune, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles are already competing for places.

If the Magpies are to sign Jones, the Mirror claims that a bid of £12 million would be required.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

