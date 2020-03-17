Sutton says 'fairest solution' to PL relegation problem means Villa go down

Chris Sutton has proposed a solution to decide who is relegated from the Premier League.

Former Aston Villa striker and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has proposed that the three teams relegated from the Premier League should be decided on their average points per game.

Speaking on 5Live, Sutton put forward his solution to the global medical crisis, which would see Villa, as well as another of his former employers, Norwich City, go down.

Sutton said: "I don't want to see Norwich going down but I think at this stage of the season, I think if you did an average points and I know Villa have a game in hand but they would still be second bottom as far as I know.

"They have been the worst three teams. My view is, the fairest solution is to send the worst three teams down, which those three are, down. There's no perfect way, there's never going to be a perfect way. This isn't over six, eight, ten games, this is over 28 games."

Sutton is right when he says there is likely to be no perfect solution to the conclusion of the Premier League season.

He has at least tried to use some science and fairness by making an allowance for Villa's game in hand, but there are issues.

There's no way to calculate the difficulty of the games Villa or their relegation rivals have had or have got coming up.

Should the league reward sides who have had good starts and rob sides of their last chances to save themselves? It doesn't seem fair. Of course it remains to be seen how the Premier League progresses going forward.