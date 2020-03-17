Steven Gerrard makes comment about Everton and Tottenham Hotspur

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have both been starved of trophy-winning seasons in recent times.

Steven Gerrard has suggested in the Scotzine that Liverpool’s achievements during his time with the club didn't get the recognition that they deserve.

Gerrard is often reminded by rival supporters that he never won the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt.

However, just because Liverpool never lifted the ultimate prize in English football, does not mean that Gerrard didn’t experience success.

And the Reds legend suggests that Tottenham Hotspur and Everton would be desperate for the silverware which he won during his time at Anfield.

“When I think now, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in one season was incredible. Think what a club like Spurs or Everton would give for that,” Gerrard said, when reflecting on Liverpool’s 2001 season.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since 2008, while Everton have failed to add silverware to their cabinet since 1995.

It is fair to say that Tottenham and Everton would thrive off a treble winning campaign, but that seems a long way off for either side right now.

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, have still never seen their side lift the Premier League title, but that could all change this term.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the standings, and if the Premier League does return to action, they should cruise to the title.