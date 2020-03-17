Report: Arsenal's Aubameyang wants to join Barcelona in the summer

This would be a huge blow for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be open to a move to La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer.

The report claims that some of Aubameyang's family live in a coastal town very close to Barcelona and the defending Spanish champions allegedly initiated contact with the striker during the January transfer window.

Aubameyang has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season. The former Borussia Dortmund man has scored 20 times for the Gunners this term and has bailed them out on multiple occasions.

17 of those strikes have come in the Premier League and, if it weren't for them, Arsenal would be in serious trouble in the bottom half of the table.

Aubameyang 'would be delighted' to join Barcelona in the summer according to the report, but he isn't the Catalans' first choice.

It is claimed that the Blaugrana have informed the Arsenal man that he will only be looked at if their other targets aren't brought in.

The Gabonese international is prepared to be patient but wants a decision from Barca before June. It is unclear if the season will be completed by then but Arsenal will need a clear plan by then.

Aubameyang will have just a year left on his contract in the summer and, if he refuses to sign a new deal, Mikel Arteta's side will have to cash-in to avoid losing him for free at the end of next season.

Arsenal fans are used to losing players to Barcelona. Thierry Henry, Alexander Hleb, Cesc Fabregas and Alex Song have all swapped the Gunners for the Spanish giants but losing Aubameyeng could be their biggest blow yet.