Davide Ancelotti says Duncan Ferguson gives him the Everton feeling

Duncan Ferguson seems to have made Davide Ancelotti fall in love with Everton.

Davide Ancelotti spoke to Everton's official website about club legend Duncan Ferguson and how he has made him an Everton fan.

Ferguson took temporary charge of Everton after Marco Silva was sacked and he did a brilliant job. The Toffees legend was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti but the Italian was keen to keep Big Dunc in his backroom staff.

Ferguson, who scored 65 times for the Toffees, is an integral part of Everton's coaching setup and it seems like his impact is not just on the players, but also on other members of the support staff.

Carlo's son, Davide Ancelotti, heaped praise on Ferguson and claimed that working with him gave him the Everton feeling.

He said: "I was celebrating with Duncan [Ferguson]. Working with such a legend for Everton, it gives you this Everton feeling. I am the first Everton supporter now. Being with him, you can feel how he loves Everton. And on the bench, I am really excited when we score."

Ferguson went wild with his celebrations every time Everton scored when he was the interim boss. The 48-year-old Scotsman played over 250 times for the Toffees and is loved by everyone associated with the club.

Carlo's experience at the top level combined with Ferguson's knowledge of Everton and the Premier League is a fantastic combination and Toffees fans should be really hopeful about the future.

If this season does continue, Everton have an outside chance of making into a Europa League spot but, even if they don't, they will be among the favourites to make it at the end of next season.