Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to news about Barcelona's interest in Aubameyang

Shamanth Jayaram
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gunners fans are not too happy with the Catalans for lurking around another one of their star players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United...

According to a report from Sport, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants a summer move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Aubameyang has scored 20 times for the Gunners this season in all competitions. He is the second-highest top scorer in the Premier League and is arguably Arsenal's most important player. 

However, the former Dortmund man will have a year left on his contract in the summer and top clubs across Europe will not get a better opportunity to sign a striker as accomplished as Aubameyang is at the highest level. 

 

Barcelona star Luis Suarez turned 33 recently and it would be wise to replace him. Aubameyang would be a brilliant stop-gap option until the Spanish champions find their perfect striker in two or three years. 

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be the big losers. The Gunners would find it extremely difficult to find a replacement for Aubameyang, especially with Champions League football unlikely next season.

With just a year left on his contract, the Gunners will struggle to drive his price up, which leaves Mikel Arteta in a difficult position ahead of his first full season in charge. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd and hes team 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on...

It is safe to say that Arsenal fans weren't too pleased with Barcelona reportedly coming in for yet another star player.

Here is how a few Gunners supporters reacted to the report:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch