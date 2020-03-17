Arsenal fans react to news about Barcelona's interest in Aubameyang

Gunners fans are not too happy with the Catalans for lurking around another one of their star players.

According to a report from Sport, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants a summer move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Aubameyang has scored 20 times for the Gunners this season in all competitions. He is the second-highest top scorer in the Premier League and is arguably Arsenal's most important player.

However, the former Dortmund man will have a year left on his contract in the summer and top clubs across Europe will not get a better opportunity to sign a striker as accomplished as Aubameyang is at the highest level.

Barcelona star Luis Suarez turned 33 recently and it would be wise to replace him. Aubameyang would be a brilliant stop-gap option until the Spanish champions find their perfect striker in two or three years.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be the big losers. The Gunners would find it extremely difficult to find a replacement for Aubameyang, especially with Champions League football unlikely next season.

With just a year left on his contract, the Gunners will struggle to drive his price up, which leaves Mikel Arteta in a difficult position ahead of his first full season in charge.

It is safe to say that Arsenal fans weren't too pleased with Barcelona reportedly coming in for yet another star player.

Here is how a few Gunners supporters reacted to the report:

Fake. Refuse to believe this. Nope.

Not true. Not happening. No way. — Hamza. (@Hamza_AFC) March 16, 2020

£100m plus Ansu Fati — Slippery (@Slippery_Pepe) March 17, 2020

Exchange with suarez? — sugiarsosungtuladha (@masbogel) March 17, 2020

150 million and that's just for a run in his gold lambo! — Mitchinelli (@Mitchinelli) March 17, 2020

They can pay the same price they did for Coutinho + Unititi and Messi as replacement for him and then we have a deal — Erkut (@Erkut_Denizer) March 16, 2020

Barcelona buys anyone who can score against them... Auba did, and he did it in style. No surprise why they want him. — teemee (@andre_8466) March 17, 2020

Hope they can afford the £300m and Dembele. — Séamus Ó'Murchú (@seamie_murphy88) March 17, 2020

I really hate Barca man — Sound Boy (@legendarytomiwa) March 17, 2020