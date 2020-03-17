Sam Johnstone shares what Aston Villa's players said about West Brom's fans last year

Midland rivals West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa went head to head in last season's Championship play-offs at the Hawthorns.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone claims that Aston Villa’s players were ‘genuinely nervous’ about playing in front of a vociferous Hawthorns crowd in last year’s play-off semi-final, speaking to the Baggies’ official website.

In May 2019, two Midland rivals went head to head for a place at Wembley.

And if the West Brom fans were hoping that the players were going to bring their A-game after a 2-1 first-leg defeat, the feeling was mutual. Fortunately, the Hawthorns was rocking on that balmy spring night, seemingly striking fear into the heart of Dean Smith’s squad.

“You only have to look at the second leg against Villa in the Play-Offs. The atmosphere was unbelievable and we battered them without some key players. I spoke to one of the Villa players after the game and he said they were genuinely nervous playing in that atmosphere,” Johnstone, who started between the sticks in the last four clash, has admitted.

“Look, we don’t expect that atmosphere every week, but it shows what you can achieve with positivity. I wish fans knew just how important they are, we tell them all the time, players, managers, everyone tells them, but I wish they fully realised.

“And look, we don’t deserve praise if we’re not doing our jobs, but let’s finish the game first. We’ll take it on the chin after the game.”

West Brom might have won 1-0 on the night but it was Villa who progressed to Wembley, emerging victorious after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Fortunately, The Baggies have recovered from that crushing blow in style and as Aston Villa fight for their Premier League status, West Brom could be about to join, or even replace, them in the top flight.